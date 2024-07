CARSON, CALIF. — Beta Agency has arranged the sale of a restaurant property located off Interstate 405 in Carson, south of Los Angeles. An undisclosed seller sold the asset to a California-based private buyer in a 1031 exchange for $7.5 million.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers occupies the 2,950-square-foot property on a 12-year, triple-net lease. The restaurant opened in 2022.

Adam Friedlander of Beta Agency represented the seller in the deal.