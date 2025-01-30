Beth Sholom Village Opens 153-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Owner-operator Beth Sholom Village has opened Aviva Pembroke, a new community located in Virginia Beach adjacent to the Pembroke Square shopping mall. Pembroke Realty Group developed the property on behalf of Beth Sholom Village.

Totaling 153 units, the community features 121 independent living, 20 assisted living and 12 memory care residences. Amenities at the property, which was designed by Kahler Slater, include a pool, fitness center, bistro, community room and a meditation and prayer room. Outdoor amenities include a deck, rooftop lounge and terrace, pickleball courts, putting greens and firepits.

The project team also included associate architect Drew Kepley, contractor S.B. Ballard Construction Co., civil engineer Kimley-Horn, structural engineer Lynch Mykins and interior designer Solution 65. JLL provided project oversight to Beth Sholom Village.