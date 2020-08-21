REBusinessOnline

Bethesda to Open 52-Unit Age-Restricted Community in Minnesota on Sept. 1

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

Located in Victoria, Minn., Bethesda Cornerstone Village Victoria will offer 52 apartment and villa homes for residents age 55 or old and independent adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

VICTORIA, MINN. — Bethesda, a national Christian organization that provides homes and other services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is opening Bethesda Cornerstone Village Victoria, located at 1519 82nd St. in Victoria, on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Offering apartments and villas, the community is restricted to adults age 55 or older and independent adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Bethesda Cornerstone Village Victoria will feature 37 apartment homes and 15 villa homes, with up to 20 percent of the residences serving people with a disability who live independently.

Homes will feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, soundproofing and patios or balconies. Villa homes offer attached one- or two-car garages and apartment homes feature an underground parking garage.

Community amenities will include a community center for events and activities and a fitness center with an array of exercise machines and classes.

Lutheran Church Extension Fund provided financing for the housing community, which was designed by New York-based QPK Design. Kraus-Anderson served as general contractor and construction manager for the development.

