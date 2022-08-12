Better World Holdings, Crown Capital Buy 362-Unit Multifamily Asset in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — A partnership between locally based investment firm Better World Holdings and New York-based Crown Capital Ventures has purchased Serenity at Cityside, a 362-unit multifamily property in Houston’s Galleria neighborhood. Built in 1968, the 32-building property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. According to Apartments.com, amenities include a pool, clubhouse and picnic areas. The new ownership plans to invest about $6 million in capital improvements and to rebrand the property as Aura Galleria. The seller was an entity doing business as CPEP Beverly Palms LLC. The sales price was not disclosed.