Beverage Distributor Signs 22,500 SF Industrial Lease in Dupo, Illinois

DUPO, ILL. — An unnamed beverage distributor has signed a 22,500-square-foot industrial lease at 729 Prairie Dupont Drive in Dupo, about 10 miles south of St. Louis. The warehouse features 2,400 square feet of office space, one recessed dock door, two drive-in doors and clear heights ranging from 24 to 28 feet. The Class B building, constructed in 2008, is situated near I-255 and the St. Louis Downtown Airport. George Cibula and Luke Ferzacca of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International, along with Joel Meyer and Ben Bacino of Intelica/CORFAC International, represented the tenant, which has begun occupying the space. Steve Zuber of Barber Murphy Commercial represented ownership.