Beverage Maker Bang Energy to Invest $145M in Industrial Facility in Metro Atlanta

LITHIA SPRINGS, GA. — Bang Energy will invest $145 million in a 644,00-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Lithia Springs. The energy and sports beverage company, which is based in Weston, Fla., expects to bring 600 jobs to the area. The property is located at 7705 Staples Drive, 16 miles west of downtown Atlanta and 19 miles northwest of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Once fully operational, the company will produce more than 4,000 cans per minute. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.