Beyond Juicery + Eatery to Open at Troy Marketplace in Metro Detroit

RPT Realty owns Troy Marketplace in Troy, Mich.

TROY, MICH. — Beyond Juicery + Eatery has signed a 1,104-square-foot lease at Troy Marketplace. The juicer will occupy space that formerly housed Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. The retail center is located at the intersection of Big Beaver and Rochester roads in Troy, about 20 miles north of Detroit. Tjader Gerdom, Michael Murphy and Larry Siedell of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the landlord, RPT Realty, in the lease negotiations. William Gershenson of Gershenson Group represented Beyond Juicery + Eatery.