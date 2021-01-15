REBusinessOnline

Beyond Meat to Open 300,000 SF Headquarters Near Los Angeles

Beyond Meat’s new headquarters will be located within a four-building, 550,000-square-foot creative office and industrial campus currently under development by Hackman Capital Partners in El Segundo.

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. — Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a producer of plant-based meat replacement products, has signed a 12-year lease for a 300,000-square-foot corporate headquarters less than one mile south of Los Angeles International Airport at 888. N. Douglas St. in El Segundo.

The headquarters will be located within a four-building, 550,000-square-foot creative office and industrial campus currently under development by Hackman Capital Partners, which is scheduled for completion in spring 2021.

Beyond Meat’s offices are set to open in fall of this year and will include advanced research labs and incubator spaces for the development of new technologies and more innovative products. The company’s headquarters is designed for LEED and Fitwel certification in alignment with Beyond Meat’s mission and commitment to sustainability and workplace wellbeing.

“Our new campus and state-of-the-art research facilities will house cutting-edge fundamental and applied research alongside globalized product development teams, all in service to a single goal — creating meat from plants that is indistinguishable from its animal protein equivalent,” says Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat.

JLL represented Beyond Meat in the leasing transaction. The company also tapped DPPM Project Management to handle development and Gensler for architecture and design services in relation to the new headquarters. CBRE and Newmark represented Hackman Capital Partners.

Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat offers a line of plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without genetically modified organisms (GMOs), bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol. The company’s products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat.

Beyond Meat’s stock price closed at $142.47 per share on Thursday, Jan. 14, up from $117.05 last year. 

Katie Sloan

