Beztak Properties Secures First Retail Tenant at Uptown Ann Arbor Project

Beyond Juice Juicery + Eatery is the first retail tenant at Uptown Ann Arbor, a townhome project.

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Beyond Juice Juicery + Eatery will open its 15th Southeast Michigan location at the new Uptown Ann Arbor project in Ann Arbor. Beztak Properties is the project developer. Beyond Juice will occupy 1,600 square feet. Billy Gershensen of the Gershenson Group represented Beyond Juice in the lease transaction. Michael Murphy, Vicki Gutowski and Larry Siedell of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented Beztak. Upon completion, Uptown will be home to 250 townhomes and luxury lofts as well as 17,220 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

