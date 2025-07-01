BFC Partners Lands $250M Construction Loan for Coney Island Affordable Housing Project

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer BFC Partners has landed a $250 million construction loan for 1709 Surf Avenue, a 420-unit affordable housing project on Coney Island. The project marks the third and final phase of a 1,242-unit, three-building affordable housing development along Surf Avenue that is valued at approximately $700 million. Income restrictions across the three buildings range from 30 to 130 percent of the area median income. Project partners include the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, the New York City Housing Development Corp. and Citi Community Capital. Construction is slated for a 2028 completion.