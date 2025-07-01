Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1709-Surf-Avenue-Coney-Island
Pictured is a rendering of the new affordable housing building at 1709 Surf Ave. on Coney Island, which represents the third and final phase of a larger development. The first and second phases comprised 446 and 376 units, respectively.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

BFC Partners Lands $250M Construction Loan for Coney Island Affordable Housing Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer BFC Partners has landed a $250 million construction loan for 1709 Surf Avenue, a 420-unit affordable housing project on Coney Island. The project marks the third and final phase of a 1,242-unit, three-building affordable housing development along Surf Avenue that is valued at approximately $700 million. Income restrictions across the three buildings range from 30 to 130 percent of the area median income. Project partners include the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, the New York City Housing Development Corp. and Citi Community Capital. Construction is slated for a 2028 completion.

You may also like

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 99-Unit Apartment Building in...

The Picklr to Open 36,192 SF Sports Entertainment...

Tailwind Management Signs 14,000 SF Office Lease in...

Kennedy Wilson Acquires 700 Multifamily Units in Two...

IPA Arranges $61M Construction Financing for Apartment Property...

CGI+ Sells Shovel-Ready Multifamily Development Site in Torrance,...

Bell Partners Buys 400-Unit Multifamily Community in Parker,...

SLIB Brokers Sale of 74-Unit Seniors Housing Facility...

CRG, Shapack to Build 19-Story Student Housing Tower...