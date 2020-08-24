REBusinessOnline

BFS Services Signs 126,100 SF Industrial Lease Extension Near Fort Worth

The industrial property located at 500 Enterprise Drive in Flower Mound totals 462,200 square feet.

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — Logistics firm BFS Services Inc. has signed a 126,100-square-foot industrial lease extension at Lakeside Trade Center in the Fort Worth metro of Flower Mound. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2003, renovated in 2005 and totals 462,200 square feet. Building features include 30-foot clear heights and 148-foot truck court depths. Jeremy Kelly and Sarah Ozanne of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, New York-based Clarion Partners, in the lease negotiations. Lee & Associates represented the tenant.

