BGFP International Obtains $72M Construction Financing for Cold Storage Development in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — BGFP International, a partnership between BG Capital, Saoud Development and FreezPak Logistics, has secured $72 million in construction financing to develop a 275,000-square-foot cold storage facility in Jacksonville. The capital providers include senior lenders Valley National Bank and the Israel Discount Bank of New York (IDB), as well as Nuveen Green Capital, which provided Commercial Property-Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing. Tyler Huffman and Joseph Byrne of BG Capital originated the debt execution on behalf of BGFP International.

Construction is underway and expected to be completed in November. FreezPak Logistics will lease the entirety of the complex, which will feature 212,000 square feet of freezer space and a 41,000-square-foot cooler dock. Situated on 20 acres, the property will offer 53,000 new pallet positions, 34 loading docks, 132 trailer parking stalls, 90 container plug-ins and clear heights of 67 feet.

The new Jacksonville facility will represent the third build-to-suit facility for BGFP International, joining developments in Philadelphia and Houston.