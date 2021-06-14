BGL Arranges Loan for Refinancing of 151-Unit Apartment Building in Pittsburgh

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Brown Gibbons Lang & Co. (BGL) has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Heinz at 950 North Shore, a 151-unit apartment building in downtown Pittsburgh. The four-story building was originally constructed in the 1930s as the headquarters of the H.J. Heinz Co. Asia Commercial Real Estate provided the financing to the borrower, MCM Co. Inc.