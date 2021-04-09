BGL Brokers Sale of 39,814 SF Healthcare Portfolio in Tyler, Texarkana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

TYLER AND TEXARKANA, TEXAS — Brown Gibbons Lang & Co. (BGL), a global investment banking and financial advisory firm, has negotiated the sale of the 39,814-square-foot Precision Spine Care portfolio in Tyler and Texarkana. The portfolio consists of one clinical office and imaging center and one clinical office and ambulatory surgical center. BGL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.