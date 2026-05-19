BGO Acquires 851,500 SF Logistics Facility in Metro Charlotte

ROCK HILL, S.C. — BGO has purchased Legacy Park East, an 851,500-square-foot logistics facility located at 2087 Williams Industrial Blvd. in Rock Hill, a southern suburb of Charlotte. Dave Andrews, Pete Pittroff, Michael Scarnato and Michael Lewis of JLL represented the seller, Scannell Properties, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Built in 2024, Legacy Park East is situated on a 72.7-acre site near I-77 and the Norfolk Southern Charlotte Intermodal Terminal. The property features 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck courts, 177 trailer parking spaces and 403 auto parking positions and was fully leased to two tenants at the time of sale.