BGO Completes $8M Amenity Center at Chicago Office Tower

CHICAGO — BGO has completed an $8 million amenity center within its office tower at 200 W. Madison in Chicago in collaboration with architecture firm Gensler. The owner credits the amenity center with contributing to a surge in leasing activity at the building. Over the past 16 months, CBRE’s Jason Houze, Michael Kazmierczak and Aaron Schuster have arranged 189,000 square feet of new leases and renewals at the property. New lease signings include Wallace Miller, Sanchez Daniels & Hoffman, NOVO Advisors, Aerotek, Beyond Risk and Houlihan Capital. Renewals and expansions include The Hartford Insurance, UB Greensfelder LLP, PJT Partners, Pinnacle Actuarial Resources Inc., Dehay & Elliston, Crystal Equation Corp. and Savant Capital.

The full-floor amenity center includes a fireplace lounge, coworking areas, a fitness center, conferencing center, large boardrooms and a game room with a golf simulator, pool table and shuffleboard. The space is professionally managed and operated by The Experience Group.

JLL manages the property. Over the past year, BGO also delivered two move-in ready office suites in the building. Leases were executed within the first month of delivery for both suites. Approximately 133,000 square feet of space is available for lease in the building, with spaces ranging from 2,000 to 75,000 square feet.