BGO IREIT Acquires Interest in $948M Midwest Industrial Portfolio

CINCINNATI, KANSAS CITY, ST. LOUIS AND KENOSHA, WIS. — BGO Industrial Real Estate Income Trust Inc. (BGO IREIT) has acquired an indirect 34.2 percent ownership interest in a portfolio of Midwest industrial assets valued at approximately $948 million in exchange for 13 million units of its operating partnership. The purchase price of the portfolio was approximately $130 million. The portfolio consists of 29 industrial buildings totaling more than 9.4 million square feet in Cincinnati, Kansas City, St. Louis and Kenosha, Wis. Developed between 2012 and 2023, the portfolio is 90 percent leased to multiple tenants with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately five years.