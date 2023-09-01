BGO Launches Move-In Ready Offices in Chicago, Nationwide

CHICAGO — BGO has launched Move-In Ready Offices (MIRO) to provide small and medium-sized businesses with immediate access to adaptable workspaces. Current MIRO suites range from 1,000 to 18,000 square feet and offer immediate occupancy and flexible lease terms. BGO currently has MIRO suites available in Chicago, New York, Boston, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. The firm plans to deliver more prebuilt suites across its entire U.S. office portfolio. Gensler and Michaelis Boyd designed the spaces. MIRO offers both private workstations and collaboration spaces. Tenants also benefit from access to amenity centers, townhalls and various perks. As of June 30, BGO had $83 billion of assets under management.