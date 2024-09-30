BGO, Yukon Break Ground on 291,000 SF Cold Storage Warehouse Near Kansas City

NEW CENTURY, KAN. — BGO and Yukon Real Estate Partners have broken ground on a 291,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse in New Century, about 30 miles outside of Kansas City. Slated to open in the third quarter of 2025, the development is fully leased to CJ Logistics America, which plans to dedicate a majority of the building’s space to Flora Food Group. The project site is adjacent to Flora Food Group’s production plant. An above-ground conveyor bridge will connect the two buildings. Once completed, the conveyor bridge will enable finished products to be delivered directly into the warehouse for cold storage. The development will also feature a direct connection to the BNSF Railway. Approximately 85 percent of the U.S. is reachable within two days from the development by highway, rail or air, according to the development team.