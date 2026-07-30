BGO, Yukon Sell 291,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in New Century, Kansas

NEW CENTURY, KAN. — BGO and Yukon Real Estate Partners have sold New Century Cold Storage, a newly built, 291,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse in New Century, a southwest suburb of Kansas City. A MetLife Investment Management client was the buyer. The facility, owned and co-developed through a joint venture between BGO and Yukon, was purpose-built as a plant-attached, built-to-suit warehouse for CJ Logistics America. The property is located within Johnson County Airport Commission’s New Century AirCenter industrial park, with a direct rail spur to the building and access to the BNSF Railway transcontinental intermodal facility. The asset is positioned less than four miles from I-35, providing road access to approximately 85 percent of the U.S. population within two days.