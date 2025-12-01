Monday, December 1, 2025
The Eclipse project in Boca Raton, Fla., includes the overhaul of more than 400,000 square feet of existing office space, which formerly housed the corporate headquarters for retailer Office Depot.
BH Group, PEBB Enterprises Secure $89.9M Financing for Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Boca Raton

by John Nelson

BOCA RATON, FLA. — BH Group and PEBB Enterprises have secured $89.9 million in financing for The Eclipse, a 29-acre mixed-use redevelopment in Boca Raton. City National Bank and Abanca provided the new financing, which grew the loan proceeds for the construction financing from $47 million to nearly $90 million. BH Group and PEBB are partnering on the office and retail components of The Eclipse. The companies are also co-developing the 500-unit residential component in partnership with Related Group.

The redevelopment includes a Class A overhaul of the project’s existing 405,000 square feet of office space across two buildings, which were formerly the corporate headquarters for retailer Office Depot. Notable office tenants include Atlantic | Pacific Cos., Kanner & Pintaluga, MN8 Energy and ODP Corp. The Eclipse also includes two ground-up retail and restaurant outparcel buildings totaling approximately 21,500 square feet, as well as a nearly 37,000-square-foot Equinox gym.

