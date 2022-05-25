BH Management Services Acquires 272-Unit Apartment Community in Aurora, Illinois

Legacy at Fox Valley was built in 1998 and recently renovated.

AURORA, ILL. — BH Management Services has acquired Legacy at Fox Valley in Aurora for an undisclosed price. The 272-unit apartment community was built in 1998. The property recently underwent renovations to the amenities, major building systems and more than half of the unit interiors. Amenities include a clubhouse, event kitchen, outdoor heated pool, dog park and volleyball court. John Jaeger and Justin Puppi of CBRE represented the seller, White Oak Partners.