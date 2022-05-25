BH Management Services Acquires 272-Unit Apartment Community in Aurora, Illinois
AURORA, ILL. — BH Management Services has acquired Legacy at Fox Valley in Aurora for an undisclosed price. The 272-unit apartment community was built in 1998. The property recently underwent renovations to the amenities, major building systems and more than half of the unit interiors. Amenities include a clubhouse, event kitchen, outdoor heated pool, dog park and volleyball court. John Jaeger and Justin Puppi of CBRE represented the seller, White Oak Partners.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.