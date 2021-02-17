BH Properties Acquires 10-Story Office, Parking Structure in San Antonio’s RiverWalk Area

The Navarro Building and Garage, which consists of office and parking space was originally built in 1968, the year the World's Fair was held in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Los Angeles-based investment firm BH Properties has acquired the Navarro Building and Garage, a 10-story commercial property in San Antonio’s RiverWalk area that consists of 100,000 square feet of office space above a 605-space parking structure. The building was originally constructed in 1968 to provide parking for the San Antonio World’s Fair and was vacant at the time of sale. BH Properties is planning a capital improvement program to completely transform the office component into institutional quality Class A space designed either for multi- or single-tenant uses. Planned improvements include refurbishing of balconies, redesigning of public spaces such as lobbies and restrooms and installing of new lighting throughout. BH also plans to modernize the parking systems in the garage with new access controls and EV charging stations.