BH Properties Acquires 205,293 SF Office Complex in Southwest Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — California-based investment firm BH Properties has purchased The Park on Barton Creek, a 205,293-square-foot office complex in southwest Austin. Built in 2007, The Park on Barton Creek consists of two buildings on a 16.5-acre site with separate 426-space parking structures. The property recently underwent a $1.3 million capital improvement program that enhanced the lobby and added both a tenant lounge and conference center. Ryan Stevens and Drew Fuller of JLL brokered the sale of the property. The seller was not disclosed.