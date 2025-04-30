Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Scott Henry, the firm's managing director, oversaw the BH Properties' acquisition of The Park on Barton Creek office complex in Austin. Endeavor Real Estate Group’s William Crawley and Jonathan Tate will continue to handle leasing of the property.
BH Properties Acquires 205,293 SF Office Complex in Southwest Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — California-based investment firm BH Properties has purchased The Park on Barton Creek, a 205,293-square-foot office complex in southwest Austin. Built in 2007, The Park on Barton Creek consists of two buildings on a 16.5-acre site with separate 426-space parking structures. The property recently underwent a $1.3 million capital improvement program that enhanced the lobby and added both a tenant lounge and conference center. Ryan Stevens and Drew Fuller of JLL brokered the sale of the property. The seller was not disclosed.

