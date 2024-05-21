Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Pacific Place in Seattle features 335,000 square feet of retail space.
BH Properties Acquires 335,000 SF Pacific Place Mall in Seattle

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Los Angeles-based BH Properties has purchased Pacific Place, a 2.1-acre upscale entertainment and shopping center in downtown Seattle, for an undisclosed price. Situated between Seattle Convention Center and Pike Place Market, the 335,000-square-foot Pacific Place offers five floors of retail space, including an 11-screen AMC Theatre and various restaurants.

Developed in 1998, the regional indoor shopping mall underwent a renovation in 2019. Current tenants include Tiffany & Co., AMC Theaters, Din Tai Fung and Haidilao at the 45 percent-occupied asset. The property also offers a 1,164-stall, below-grade parking garage.

