Hazard Center comprises a 15-story office building and more than 135,000 square feet of shops and restaurants, including BJ's Brewhouse.
BH Properties Acquires 405,250 SF Mixed-Use Hazard Center in San Diego’s Mission Valley

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — BH Properties has purchased Hazard Center, a mixed-use campus in San Diego’s Mission Valley submarket, for an undisclosed price. Adam Edwards, Justin Shepherd, Michael Kathrein and Bailey Bland of Eastdil Secured represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Situated on 14.5 acres, Hazard Center consists of a 15-story, 270,000-square-foot office tower that was completed in 1990 and a more than 135,000-square-foot retail component that was completed in 1989. The office tower is more than 77 percent leased to long-tenured tenants. Current retail tenants include Barnes & Noble, Orangetheory Fitness, BJ’s Brewhouse, Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill, Which Wich Superior Sandwiches and FedEx Office.

