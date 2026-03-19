Thursday, March 19, 2026
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Shops-Mauna-Lani-Kamuela-HI
Located on the Island of Hawaii, The Shops at Mauna Lani offers 75,000 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsHawaiiRetailWestern

BH Properties Acquires 75,000 SF The Shops at Mauna Lani Retail Center in Hawaii

by Amy Works

KAMUELA, HAWAII — BH Properties has purchased The Shops of Mauna Lani, an open-air retail center along the Kohala Coast on the Island of Hawaii. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Situated on 6 acres at 68-1330 Mauna Lani Drive in Kamuela, the property offers 75,000 square feet of retail space. The center is anchored by Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar, Island Hopper Taproom, Mauna Lani Coffee Co., Hawaiian Island Creations surf shop, Foodland Farms grocery store and a variety of local retailers, art galleries and wellness operators.

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