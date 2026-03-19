BH Properties Acquires 75,000 SF The Shops at Mauna Lani Retail Center in Hawaii

KAMUELA, HAWAII — BH Properties has purchased The Shops of Mauna Lani, an open-air retail center along the Kohala Coast on the Island of Hawaii. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Situated on 6 acres at 68-1330 Mauna Lani Drive in Kamuela, the property offers 75,000 square feet of retail space. The center is anchored by Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar, Island Hopper Taproom, Mauna Lani Coffee Co., Hawaiian Island Creations surf shop, Foodland Farms grocery store and a variety of local retailers, art galleries and wellness operators.