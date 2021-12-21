BH Properties Acquires 86,640 SF Industrial Building in Harlingen, Texas
HARLINGEN, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based BH Properties has acquired an 86,640-square-foot industrial building located in the Rio Grande Valley city of Harlingen. The property was built in 1970 as a regional distribution facility for Sears. Most recently, Valley Baptist Hospital operated the property as a laundry and supply storage facility prior to it being damaged in a storm. BH Properties will undertake a multimillion-dollar capital improvement program to address deferred maintenance, install a new roof and restore power and building systems. Conrad McEachern and Carlos Telles with CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.
