BH Properties Acquires Vacant Department Store at Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen, Texas

HARLINGEN, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm BH Properties has acquired a 103,000-square-foot anchor building at Valle Vista Mall in the Rio Grande Valley city of Harlingen. Arkansas-based department store Dillard’s formerly occupied the space as a clearance center and vacated the site following the expiration of its lease earlier this year. BH Properties plans to reposition the building, which was constructed in 1983, and market it for retail, office or entertainment uses. Daniel Galvan of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the seller, an undisclosed New York-based investment firm, in the transaction. Octavio Guajardo with API Real Estate represented BH Properties. Valle Vista Mall spans 665,000 square feet.