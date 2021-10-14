REBusinessOnline

BH Properties Acquires Vacant Department Store at Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

HARLINGEN, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm BH Properties has acquired a 103,000-square-foot anchor building at Valle Vista Mall in the Rio Grande Valley city of Harlingen. Arkansas-based department store Dillard’s formerly occupied the space as a clearance center and vacated the site following the expiration of its lease earlier this year. BH Properties plans to reposition the building, which was constructed in 1983, and market it for retail, office or entertainment uses. Daniel Galvan of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the seller, an undisclosed New York-based investment firm, in the transaction. Octavio Guajardo with API Real Estate represented BH Properties. Valle Vista Mall spans 665,000 square feet.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews