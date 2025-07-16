BH Properties Buys 104,201 SF Cannery Office Campus in Campbell, California

CAMPBELL, CALIF. — BH Properties has acquired The Cannery, a brick-and-timber office campus at 300 Orchard City Drive in downtown Campbell. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The 104,201-square-foot asset is currently 22 percent leased and offers suites ranging from 1,300 square feet to more than 40,000 square feet.

Originally constructed in the late 1800s as a fruit cannery, the property underwent a $19.2 million renovation in 2023. Improvements included seismic upgrades, façade enhancements, modern HVAC systems and the creation of a landscaped outdoor amenity space.

Steven Golubchik, Edmund Najera, Darren Hollak, Francesca Zappula and Brendan Raney of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.