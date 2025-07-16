Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Located in downtown Campbell, Calif., The Cannery offers 104,201 square feet of office space.
BH Properties Buys 104,201 SF Cannery Office Campus in Campbell, California

by Amy Works

CAMPBELL, CALIF. — BH Properties has acquired The Cannery, a brick-and-timber office campus at 300 Orchard City Drive in downtown Campbell. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The 104,201-square-foot asset is currently 22 percent leased and offers suites ranging from 1,300 square feet to more than 40,000 square feet.

Originally constructed in the late 1800s as a fruit cannery, the property underwent a $19.2 million renovation in 2023. Improvements included seismic upgrades, façade enhancements, modern HVAC systems and the creation of a landscaped outdoor amenity space.

Steven Golubchik, Edmund Najera, Darren Hollak, Francesca Zappula and Brendan Raney of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

