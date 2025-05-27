Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Located at 2125 O’Nel Drive in San Jose, Calif., the property offers 110,669 square feet of office and research-and-development space.
BH Properties Acquires 110,669 SF Office, R&D Building in San Jose, California

by Amy Works

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — BH Properties has expanded its Bay Area footprint with the acquisition of 2125 O’Nel Drive, a Class A office and research-and-development building located in North San Jose. The recently renovated two-story building offers visibility along Highway 101 and is situated minutes from Mineta San Jose International Airport.

Originally built in 1985 and modernized in 2022, the 110,669-square-foot building features a remodeled contemporary lobby, cafe-style kitchen with a NanaWall system, expanded glass lines, new exterior landscaping with outdoor collaborative areas and upgraded building systems.

Andy Zighelboim, Kevin Moul, Brad Idleman and Bob Giley of Colliers represented the seller, while Peter Horn led the acquisition for BH Properties. Terms of the transaction were not released.

