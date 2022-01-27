BH Properties Buys 127,955 SF Vacant Office Building in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Mason Creek II in Katy totals 129,955 square feet.

KATY, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based BH Properties has purchased Mason Creek II, a 127,955-square-foot vacant office building in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Jeff Hollinden of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The three-story building was developed in 2015 as the second piece of a speculative project. The first building of that development, a 136,000-square-foot structure, is fully leased to GEICO Insurance. BH Properties has tapped Moody Rambin to lease Mason Creek II.