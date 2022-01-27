REBusinessOnline

BH Properties Buys 127,955 SF Vacant Office Building in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Mason-Creek-II-Katy

Mason Creek II in Katy totals 129,955 square feet.

KATY, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based BH Properties has purchased Mason Creek II, a 127,955-square-foot vacant office building in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Jeff Hollinden of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The three-story building was developed in 2015 as the second piece of a speculative project. The first building of that development, a 136,000-square-foot structure, is fully leased to GEICO Insurance. BH Properties has tapped Moody Rambin to lease Mason Creek II.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  