BH Properties Buys 128,266 SF Freeway Corporate Park in Santa Ana, California

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — BH Properties has purchased Freeway Corporate Park, a multi-tenant office complex located within Orange County Greater Airport Area/Irvine Business Park in Santa Ana. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Totaling 128,266 square feet, the two-building property is located at 2501 Pullman St. and 1700 E. Carnegie Ave. At the time of sale, the property was 56 percent leased to two tenants – Iteris and Orange County Head Start Inc. The two buildings are connected by a skywalk, and the property has undergone capital enhancements over the course of the previous owner’s tenure.

Bob Caudill of Colliers International represented the buyer, while Kevin Shannon, Paul Jones, Brunson Howard and Brandon White of Newmark represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal.