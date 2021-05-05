REBusinessOnline

BH Properties Buys 128,266 SF Freeway Corporate Park in Santa Ana, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — BH Properties has purchased Freeway Corporate Park, a multi-tenant office complex located within Orange County Greater Airport Area/Irvine Business Park in Santa Ana. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Totaling 128,266 square feet, the two-building property is located at 2501 Pullman St. and 1700 E. Carnegie Ave. At the time of sale, the property was 56 percent leased to two tenants – Iteris and Orange County Head Start Inc. The two buildings are connected by a skywalk, and the property has undergone capital enhancements over the course of the previous owner’s tenure.

Bob Caudill of Colliers International represented the buyer, while Kevin Shannon, Paul Jones, Brunson Howard and Brandon White of Newmark represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews