BH Properties Buys 203,499 SF Industrial Property in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm BH Properties has purchased a two-building, 203,499-square-foot industrial property located at 12100-12105 Esther Lama Drive in El Paso. The buildings are situated on a 17-acre site adjacent to I-10 on the city’s east side and were originally constructed in 1986 to house the manufacturing and storage operations of the Tony Lama boot company. Brett Preston and David Hingst of Cushman & Wakefield/PIRES International represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.