FAIRFIELD, CALIF. — BH Properties has acquired a dual-building, multi-tenant retail property located at 1370-1380 Holiday Lane in Fairfield for an undisclosed price. The 24,064-square-foot property consists of two buildings situated on a 2.3-acre parcel. At the time of sale, the center was 58 percent vacant. Current tenants include Aspen Dental, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Togo’s Sandwich Shop and Golden 1 Credit Union.