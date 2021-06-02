BH Properties Buys 361,780 SF Preston Shepard Place Shopping Center in Metro Dallas

Preston Shepard Place in Plano totals 361,780 square feet. The property was built in 1995.

PLANO, TEXAS —Los Angeles-based investment firm BH Properties has purchased Preston Shepard Place, a 361,780-square-foot shopping center in Plano. Originally built in 1995, the property houses tenants such as Marshalls, Burlington and Tuesday Morning. The 31-acre Shepard Preston Place was 55 percent leased at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.