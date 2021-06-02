REBusinessOnline

BH Properties Buys 361,780 SF Preston Shepard Place Shopping Center in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Preston-Shepard-Place-Plano

Preston Shepard Place in Plano totals 361,780 square feet. The property was built in 1995.

PLANO, TEXAS —Los Angeles-based investment firm BH Properties has purchased Preston Shepard Place, a 361,780-square-foot shopping center in Plano. Originally built in 1995, the property houses tenants such as Marshalls, Burlington and Tuesday Morning. The 31-acre Shepard Preston Place was 55 percent leased at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews