Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Legacy-R-&-D-Plano
Located at 6400-6700 Pinecrest Drive and 5212-5220 Tennyson Parkway in Plano, Legacy R&D provides tenants with immediate access to major thoroughfares such as the Dallas North Tollway and State Highway 121.
AcquisitionsIndustrialOfficeTexas

BH Properties Buys 374,085 SF Legacy R&D Business Park in Plano, Plans Industrial Conversion

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — California-based investment firm BH Properties, which also has two offices in Texas, has purchased Legacy R&D, a 374,085-square-foot business park in Plano that the company plans to convert the property to industrial use. The 40-acre property consists of seven buildings that were 58 percent leased at the time of sale. Elizabeth Malone and K.C. Scheipe of Eastdil Secured represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The new ownership has tapped Stream Realty Partners to lease the park, including to prospective life sciences users.

