SEATTLE — BH Properties has acquired the historic Olympic Block building, a creative office and mixed-use property in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood. Terms of the transaction were not released.

BH Properties’ Pacific Northwest regional operations will move into the 74,660-square-foot building at 101 Yesler Way. Olympic Block comprises the historic six-story Lippy Building, originally built in 1902, and the nine-story addition that was added in 1986.