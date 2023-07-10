Monday, July 10, 2023
BH Properties Creates $1B Affordable Housing Investment Initiative

by Jeff Shaw

LOS ANGELES — BH Properties has started an investment initiation into affordable housing with the goal of building a $1 billion portfolio of assets. 

The new platform will focus on Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), Section 8 and age-restricted housing throughout the United States. 

William Stoll, who BH Properties hired as a managing director, will lead the initiative. Prior to joining BH Properties, Stoll worked at Steadfast Cos. for 14 years. He joined the firm in 2009 as the manager of a Southern California portfolio of 10 LIHTC properties and eventually rose to the role of executive vice president of acquisitions. Stoll graduated from San Diego State University.

