REBusinessOnline

BH Properties Opens Office in West Houston

Posted on by in Company News, Texas

HOUSTON — California-based investment firm BH Properties has opened a new office at 15721 Park Row in West Houston to help manage its growing portfolio of commercial properties in Texas. Brady Wilkins, a 30-year industry veteran, will lead the new office as senior asset manager. BH Properties’ recent Texas acquisitions include a 127,955-square-foot office building in the western Houston suburb of Katy and an 86,640-square-foot industrial building in the Rio Grande Valley city of Harlingen. All told, about 40 percent of the properties that comprise the firm’s 10 million-square-foot commercial portfolio are located in Texas.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  