BH Properties Opens Office in West Houston

Posted on by in Company News, Texas

HOUSTON — California-based investment firm BH Properties has opened a new office at 15721 Park Row in West Houston to help manage its growing portfolio of commercial properties in Texas. Brady Wilkins, a 30-year industry veteran, will lead the new office as senior asset manager. BH Properties’ recent Texas acquisitions include a 127,955-square-foot office building in the western Houston suburb of Katy and an 86,640-square-foot industrial building in the Rio Grande Valley city of Harlingen. All told, about 40 percent of the properties that comprise the firm’s 10 million-square-foot commercial portfolio are located in Texas.