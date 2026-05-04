BH Properties Sells Office Campus in Ontario, California to MGR Real Estate for $24.7M

ONTARIO, CALIF. — BH Properties has completed the disposition of Lakeview, a Class A office campus in Ontario, to MGR Real Estate for $24.7 million. Situated on a 7.8-acre site, the asset consists of two three-story buildings offering a total of 106,345 square feet, as well as 1.85 acres of excess land. The campus was built in late 2004 as part of the master-planned Centrelake Business Park. Paul Jones, Brandon White and Kevin Shannon of Newmark represented the seller, while Michael Rademaker and Tony Hermosillo of MGR Real Estate represented the buyer in the deal.