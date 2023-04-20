Thursday, April 20, 2023
Pictured is a development site on Watson Island in Miami.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentFloridaHospitalityMixed-UseRestaurantRetailSoutheast

BH3 Management, Merrimac Ventures to Develop Mixed-Use Project on Miami’s Watson Island

by John Nelson

MIAMI — South Florida-based developers BH3 Management and Merrimac Ventures have acquired development rights for a 10.7-acre site on Watson Island, an island within Miami city limits. The land is owned by the City of Miami and fronts Biscayne Bay midway between downtown Miami and Miami Beach. Alex Zylberglait of Marcus & Millichap brokered the transaction.

A site plan is already approved, combining hotel, retail and residential uses alongside new public space and a waterfront promenade. While the plan will be modernized, BH3 Management and Merrimac Ventures intend to develop within the same footprint and density allowances that voters approved in 2019. Initial site work at the property, including utility and infrastructure improvements, will soon get underway following the transfer of an existing City of Miami lease to the co-developers.

