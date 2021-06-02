BHI Provides $102.7M Construction Loan for Manhattan Multifamily Project
NEW YORK CITY — BHI, the U.S. division of Israeli financial institution Bank Hapoalim, has provided a $102.7 million construction loan for the development of a multifamily project at 1165 Madison Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Naftali Group is developing the 62,700-square-foot project, which will offer 12 for-sale condos and 3,750 square feet of retail space. Robert A.M. Stern Architects is designing the project. Completion is slated for May 2023.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.