BHI Provides $102.7M Construction Loan for Manhattan Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — BHI, the U.S. division of Israeli financial institution Bank Hapoalim, has provided a $102.7 million construction loan for the development of a multifamily project at 1165 Madison Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Naftali Group is developing the 62,700-square-foot project, which will offer 12 for-sale condos and 3,750 square feet of retail space. Robert A.M. Stern Architects is designing the project. Completion is slated for May 2023.