REBusinessOnline

BHI Provides $102.7M Construction Loan for Manhattan Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — BHI, the U.S. division of Israeli financial institution Bank Hapoalim, has provided a $102.7 million construction loan for the development of a multifamily project at 1165 Madison Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Naftali Group is developing the 62,700-square-foot project, which will offer 12 for-sale condos and 3,750 square feet of retail space. Robert A.M. Stern Architects is designing the project. Completion is slated for May 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews