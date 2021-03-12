BHI Provides $26.5M Construction Financing for Mixed-Use Conversion Project in Richmond

629 E. Main St. is located 0.4 miles from the Virginia State Capitol building and a half-mile from City Hall.

RICHMOND, VA. — BHI, a commercial bank based in New York, has provided $26.5 million in construction financing for the redevelopment of 629 E. Main St. in downtown Richmond, a 12- story office building that will be converted to a mixed-use property. Douglas Development Corp. (DDC) is the borrower, and it plans to convert the property into 188 rental units with studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as 132,806 square feet of commercial space.

Built in 1922, the property will have a complete renovation of the building, while still preserving its historic interior and architectural details. The property is located 0.4 miles from the Virginia State Capitol building and a half-mile from City Hall.

BHI is the U.S. operation of Israel-based Bank Hapoalim. 629 Main Street is the second transaction that BHI has funded for DDC.