Monday, June 12, 2023
BHI Provides $29.2M Construction Loan for Queens Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — BHI, a full-service commercial bank that is the U.S. division of Israel’s Bank Hapoalim, has provided a $29.2 million construction loan for an 81-unit multifamily project that will be located at 138-45 Jamaica Ave. in Queens. About a third of the units will be reserved as affordable housing, although specific income restrictions were not disclosed, and the seven-story development will also include retail space. The borrower was an entity doing business as ZDJ Jamaica LLC. Completion is slated for the first quarter of next year.

