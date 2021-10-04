BHI Provides $31.1M Acquisition Loan for Southern New Jersey Seniors Housing Community

NEW YORK CITY — Commercial lender BHI, a division of Israel’s Bank Hapoalim, has provided a $31.1 million acquisition loan for a seniors housing community in Southern New Jersey. The name and location of the property, which has 110 units and is licensed for 130 beds, were not disclosed. Amenities include five living rooms, a library, game room, tea room, three dining rooms and a beauty salon. The borrower was Lionstone Care. The seller was also not disclosed.