REBusinessOnline

BHI Provides $31.1M Acquisition Loan for Southern New Jersey Seniors Housing Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast, Seniors Housing

NEW YORK CITY — Commercial lender BHI, a division of Israel’s Bank Hapoalim, has provided a $31.1 million acquisition loan for a seniors housing community in Southern New Jersey. The name and location of the property, which has 110 units and is licensed for 130 beds, were not disclosed. Amenities include five living rooms, a library, game room, tea room, three dining rooms and a beauty salon. The borrower was Lionstone Care. The seller was also not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Lead Generation Lessons From Active Adult Communities
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews