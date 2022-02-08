REBusinessOnline

BHI Provides $33.1M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Project

The new multifamily building at 251 Front St. in Brooklyn will consist of 59 units and 30 parking spaces.

NEW YORK CITY — BHI, a full-service commercial bank that is the U.S. division of Israel’s Bank Hapoalim, has provided a $33.1 million construction loan for a multifamily project in Brooklyn. The borrower, CW Realty Group, plans to develop a 59-unit project with 30 parking spaces at 251 Front St. in the borough’s Vinegar Hill area. A completion date for the transit-served project was not disclosed.

