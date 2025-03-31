Monday, March 31, 2025
BHI Provides $35M Construction Loan for Jersey City Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — BHI, the U.S. division of Israel’s Bank Hapoalim, has provided a $35 million construction loan for a 202-unit multifamily project in Jersey City. The development at 277-301 West Side Avenue will be a six-story building that will house 42 studios, 119 one-bedroom units, 32 two-bedroom apartments and nine three-bedroom residences. Ten percent of the units will be reserved as affordable housing, and the building will also feature 5,800 square feet of commercial space. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, sauna, meditation room, rooftop terrace and outdoor grilling and dining stations. The borrower is Tay Investments.

