Monday, December 16, 2024
LoansMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

BHI Provides $38.7M Construction Loan for Jersey City Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — BHI, the U.S. division of Israel’s Bank Hapoalim, has provided a $38.7 million construction loan for One Jones Park, a 75-unit multifamily project that will be located at 387 Eighth St. in Jersey City. The nine-story building will house 25 one-bedroom units, 47 two-bedroom apartments and three three-bedroom residences with an average size of 1,238 square feet, as well as ground- and second-floor retail space. Amenities will include a fitness center, children’s playroom and an indoor and outdoor resident lounge. The borrower is New York City-based developer EPIRE.

