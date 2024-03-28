Thursday, March 28, 2024
The Kolter Group plans to deliver The Dillon in Atlanta's Buckhead district by January 2025. (Rendering courtesy of The Dillon)
BHI Provides $50M Construction Loan for Residential Tower in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — BHI has provided a $50 million construction loan for The Dillon, an 18-story condominium tower underway at 2395 Peachtree St. NE in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. The borrower, an affiliate of The Kolter Group LLC, plans to deliver the property by January 2025. The loan is part of the development’s $133 million credit facility, which is overseen by BHI.

The Dillon will offer for-sale residences configured in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging in size between 1,470 and 3,754 square feet. Amenities will include an amenity deck with a resort-style pool with cabanas and a spa, event lawn, pickleball court, dog park, clubroom with a catering kitchen, golf simulator, coworking spaces and a fitness center.

In 2022, Kolter delivered The Graydon, a 45-unit condominium development located a quarter-mile from The Dillon.

